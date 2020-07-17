Johnson, Susie

Looking for a loved one?

Susie Johnson, 78 of Elba, passed away recently at her residence. Graveside services will be held Friday July 17, 2020, 10:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery. colemanfuneralhome.net

