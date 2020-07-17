Merrills, Joe F.

Joe F. Merrills, 83, of Opp passed away recently at Mizell Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held Friday July 17, 2020, 9:00 AM at Hardin Street Cemetery. Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
