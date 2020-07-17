Looking for a loved one?

Merrills, Joe F.
0 entries

Merrills, Joe F.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Joe F. Merrills, 83, of Opp passed away recently at Mizell Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held Friday July 17, 2020, 9:00 AM at Hardin Street Cemetery. Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

Merrills, Joe F.
To plant a tree in memory of Joe Merrills as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News