CPT (Ret) Donald Morton Pullum of Enterprise, AL passed away July 16, 2020 at Southeast Alabama Health in Dothan, AL after a yearlong battle with melanoma of the lung. He was 78. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise. The family ask that all attendees wear masks. Donald was born September 8, 1941 in Roanoke, VA to the late LTC William C. Pullum and Arlene S. Pullum. CPT Pullum served 22 years in the U.S. Army, serving two tours in Vietnam and earning many medals. He attended college in Enterprise, AL, Savannah, GA and Olympia, WA. After retirement he spent 20 years teaching primary aviation at Fort Rucker, AL. He was a member of the American Legion and Enterprise Ballroom Dance Club. He enjoyed many sports including golf, baseball, basketball and football especially with his grandsons. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathryn Joanne Kambel Pullum; daughters, Traci Lynn Reck of Newnan, GA and Tammy Marie Brawley (George) of Canton, GA; grandsons, Sean C. Reck, James D. Sanders, and Marc M. Brawley; granddaughter, Chelsea Brawley (Anthony Bright); great-grandson, Bryce Zander Bright; sisters, Peggy McCanless (Jim) of Brentwood, TN and Sherry Lee Pullum of Murfreesboro, TN; and niece, April Bosse (Robert) Nolensville, TN. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
Pullum, CPT (Ret) Donald Morton
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Pullum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.