Looking for a loved one?

Thomas, Betty Sue Dubose
0 entries

Thomas, Betty Sue Dubose

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Betty Sue Dubose Thomas of Chancellor died recently at her home. She was 79. Graveside services will be held Saturday July 18th at 2 PM from Macedonia Cemetery in Hartford. Burial will follow under the direction of Wiregrass Funeral Home of Geneva. Public veiwing will be held Friday July 17 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the funeral home in Geneva.

Thomas, Betty Sue Dubose
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News