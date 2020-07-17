Thomas, Betty Sue Dubose

Betty Sue Dubose Thomas of Chancellor died recently at her home. She was 79. Graveside services will be held Saturday July 18th at 2 PM from Macedonia Cemetery in Hartford. Burial will follow under the direction of Wiregrass Funeral Home of Geneva. Public veiwing will be held Friday July 17 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the funeral home in Geneva.
