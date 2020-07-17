Thompson, Andrew

Andrew Thompson, 64 of Enterprise, passed away recently at his residence. Graveside services will be held Saturday July 18, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. Beulah Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday July 17th 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise. colemanfuneralhome.net
