Andrew Thompson, 64 of Enterprise, passed away recently at his residence. Graveside services will be held Saturday July 18, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. Beulah Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday July 17th 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise. colemanfuneralhome.net

