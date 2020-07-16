Anthony Young, 39 of Elba, passed away at his residence on July 11, 2020. Graveside services will be held Thursday July 16, 2020, 10:00 A M at Shady Grove AME Cemetery. colemanfuneralhome.net
Service information
10:00AM
768 County Rd. 345
Elba, AL 36323
