Anthony Young, 39 of Elba, passed away at his residence on July 11, 2020. Graveside services will be held Thursday July 16, 2020, 10:00 A M at Shady Grove AME Cemetery. colemanfuneralhome.net

To send flowers to the family of Anthony Young, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 16
Graveside Service
Thursday, July 16, 2020
10:00AM
Shady Grove AME
768 County Rd. 345
Elba, AL 36323
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load entries