“Go East, old man … ” ain’t what Horace Greeley said in 1865, but it’s a good recommendation for anyone hereabouts needing a dose of patriotism for Independence Day.

For almost all the years your scribe remembers, there’s been an active U.S. Army base slightly east of the House of Adams.

It’s been Camp Rucker, Fort Rucker, and now Fort Novosel; regardless of name, there’ve been soldiers/aircraft stationed there.

During the Vietnam War, many thousands of soldiers and helicopters kept training even after gnats were abed.

Back then, seems like we frequently pulled aside for military convoys and there were always soldiers hitchhiking in every direction from base.

We don’t see all that now, but can visit the Army Aviation Museum, examine vintage aircraft without craning our necks, then ride east to Napier Field to inspect numerous World War II era palm trees and buildings.

Visiting those locations possibly won’t satisfy a yearning to be as proud of this country as we should be.

So, head east by northeast to Fort Mitchell National Cemetery near Phenix City, perhaps the most serene resting place your scribe has seen.

A few miles away, outside Fort Moore’s (née Benning) gate, is the U.S. Army Infantry Museum, a facility demanding a two-day visit by those wanting to absorb patriotism to the bone. This museum’s story begins even before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Close to the Infantry Museum is the Confederate Naval Museum, in Columbus, Georgia, and Dinglewood Pharmacy, original home of the incomparable “Scrambled Dog.”

One of those treasures provides enough oomph to get to Warm Springs, home of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Little White House, the Roosevelt Museum, Warm Springs Foundation, and Bulloch House.

The Bulloch House?

Hmmm.

Warm Springs’ historic Donald Ross-designed, nine-hole golf course is gone but there’s still enough activity for an entire, historic day.

After an overnight rest stop, change directions, proceed southeast to Montezuma, then Andersonville.

At Montezuma, Yoder’s (Mennonite) Restaurant will quickly answer the question, “Why am I here?”

The Andersonville National Cemetery/Historic Site/Prisoner of War Museum won’t answer the question, “Why is this here?”

To sort of understand the true tragedy of that hellhole, steamy, hot summer days and frigid, windy winter days are best for visiting the one-time Civil War prison, where Union soldiers were confined outdoors in a wooden stockade not fit for a small herd of ill-tempered feral hogs.

Other Georgia Historic Trail stops lie east of Andersonville, but if there’s no time for them and Macon’s Otis Redding Memorial Bridge this trip, head west to Plains to the Jimmy Carter Museum in the town’s old high school.

After that, keep heading toward home a few miles to Lumpkin for a visit to Providence Canyon, an unnatural wonder of a hole in the ground.

Hmmm.

To recap, in about three days, visitors from here can trace successes and failures this nation has experienced over almost 250 years.

If this patriotic trip, within 150 miles of the World-Famous Boll Weevil Monument, ain’t in your wheelhouse, folks with internet access can virtually visit most of these historic sites from recliners.

But virtual travelers can’t eat Dinglewood’s Scrambled Dogs, Bulloch’s fried chicken pulley bones, and everything, especially pot roast, at Yoder’s.

Hmmm.

Happy motoring, happy eating and happy Independence Day …