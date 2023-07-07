It’s official hereabouts: Christmas season is here.

On July 8, you ask?

Nope.

Happened at the crack of noon July 5, when the following appeared on the House of Adams computer screen: “Plan ahead; order your Christmas goose TODAY! Order in the next 2:37 to guarantee July 8 delivery!”

There’s nothing like munching on a goose leg, stewed squash and roastin’ ears while celebrating a red-hot July day’s history, like July 8, 1776, when Col. John Nixon gave the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia, “The City of Brotherly Love,” whose folks nowadays are known for booing Phillies, Eagles, and Santa Claus when they’re disappointed, must’ve been friendlier then.

On July 8, 1800, in Massachusetts, Dr. Benjamin Waterhouse gave this nation’s first cowpox vaccination. The co-founder of Harvard Medical School inoculated four of his children to ward off smallpox.

It worked.

Can’t help but wonder if Doc Waterhouse told his young’uns what that demonic public health nurse told some of us Baby Boomers when she shot us circa 1955: “This won’t hurt, but it may swell up some and turn red tomorrow.”

If memory serves, she didn’t mention pus, scabbing, and scarring.

On July 8, 1889, The Wall Street Journal was first published and supposedly has come out six days a week ever since. Reckon how much longer that’ll happen?

There’ve been tough times for the WSJ, such as July 8, 1932, when its publisher, Dow Jones & Company, saw its Industrial Average bottom out at 41.22. The average, when these words were written, was $34,362.48.

Attention Christmas shoppers: On this date in 1913, Alfred Carlton Gilbert received a patent for his Erector Set, still a primo toy for ages 8 and up.

On July 8, 1947, there were reports of an unidentified flying object crashing in Roswell, New Mexico, whose residents continue reaping rewards from that event. Some of their tourist merch is suitable for everyone on your Christmas gift list. Shop early for the best deals.

Says here the U.S. began removing our troops from Vietnam July 8, 1969, but it took until March 29, 1973, for the last American combat troop to get gone.

Thanks to U.S. President Richard Nixon for bringing them home!

July 8 has seen several Americans, whose hobbies could’ve included burning wet elephants with $100 bills, born.

Georgia pharmacist John Pemberton, Coca-Cola’s inventor, was born on this date in 1831.

Eight years later, John D. Rockefeller first saw daylight, and his grandson, Nelson D. Rockefeller, vice-president under Nixon’s successor, Gerald Ford, emerged July 8, 1908.

Future Heisman Trophy winner John David Crow was born on July 8, 1935; Crow played for coach Paul Bryant at Texas A&M and later was an Alabama assistant coach in the wishbone era.

Hmmm.

On July 8, 1994, a California trial decided there was enough evidence to try 1968 Heisman winner O. J. Simpson for murder.

Speaking of sports, have you ever seen as many baseball pitchers disabled by inflamed shoulders?

Today’s athletes mustn’t be quite as tough as John L. Sullivan, who defended his world heavyweight boxing title July 8, 1889, by defeating Jake Kilrain in the last sanctioned bare-knuckle championship match, which ended after 75 one-minute rounds when Kilrain’s trainer threw in the towel.

That being said,

Merry Christmas …