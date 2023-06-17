Besides the obvious we’ll get to presently, June 18 is famous for several reasons, like what happened in 1682, when English Quaker William Penn founded Pennsylvania, including “The City of Brotherly Love,” whose fans don’t love any opponents in any arena.

The U.S. declared war on Great Britain on this date in 1812; three years later, British forces/Prussian troops defeated Napoleon in the Battle of Waterloo, a skirmish later prompting 1959’s crossover hit, “Waterloo,” by incomparable country singer Stonewall Jackson, who charted 44 hits from 1958-73.

Fast forward to June 18, 1912, when Chicago National Republican Convention delegates split votes between President Taft and Theodore Roosevelt.

After Taft’s nomination, Teddy ‘n them formed the Progressive Party, aka the “Bull Moose Party.”

In this age of space exploration, computers, wireless communications, and driverless cars, it’s hard to believe Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean on June 18, 1928, only 95 years ago.

Eighty-five years ago today, Babe Ruth signed a contract and became a Brooklyn Dodgers coach for the balance of the 1938 season.

On this date in 1940, Winston Churchill gave his “this was their finest hour” speech to the British House of Commons after the Dunkirk disaster.

If you watched History Channel’s recent three-part series “FDR,” you saw a butt-nekkid Churchill visiting President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the White House seeking U.S. help in fighting Nazi Germany.

On June 18, 1941, Alabamian Joe Louis defended his World Heavyweight Title, for the 18th time, by knocking out Billy Conn in the 13th round before 54,487 fans in New York’s Polo Grounds.

Arnold Palmer staged the greatest comeback in U.S. Open Golf history at Cherry Hills Country Club by erasing a seven-stroke deficit to win his only Open title by two strokes over Jack Nicklaus on June 18, 1960.

A year later, CBS cancelled the radio version of “Gunsmoke,” but its TV series ran from 1955-1975 and airs in reruns daily in the House of Adams.

Time marched on, and on June 18, 1975, NBC launched a 24-hour news radio service, no doubt, where some fans heard about NY Yankees manager Billy Martin and outfielder Reggie Jackson getting into a dugout altercation on national TV on June 18, 1977.

Can’t be 46 years ago.

June 18 has been a day of firsts: In 1981, the AIDS epidemic was formally recognized by medical professionals in San Francisco, and in 1985, Sally Ride became the first U.S. woman in space aboard Challenger 2.

Hmmm.

In 1986, Clio native Don Sutton became the 19th Major League Baseball pitcher to win 300 games.

Backtracking, a little more than three months before President John F. Kennedy was assassinated Nov. 22, 1963, American teeny-boppers first heard the Beatles sing, “From Me to You,” not knowing one of the Fab Four, Paul McCartney, would turn 80 years old today.

Eighty?

Must be your scribe is 50-something.

Finally, fellow orphans ages 58-77, the Baby Boomer gang, try to recall something you did long ago you didn’t want your daddy to find out, especially on Father’s Day.

Did he find out?

How?

What could you have done differently?

Hmmm.

Here’s what Rodney Dangerfield said about his dad, “Me and my dad used to play tag. He’d drive.”

Happy Fathers’ Day to all qualifiers …