Enterprise High School’s all-school play in Spring 1968 was “Carousel,” a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical production that featured several notable songs, not the least of which was, “June Is Bustin’ Out All Over,” a tune those of us in the pit orchestra had a bate of at least a month before opening night for the first of three performances.

Now, 55 years later, June 2023 has busted out all over as the following headlines, limited to three per day (mostly), gleaned from various sports feeds should illustrate.

“Wife of MLB player dealing with rare disease after raccoon attack.”

“College Baseball Head Coach Resigns Amid Gambling Investigation.”

“‘Fastest girl in Connecticut’ Chelsea Mitchell suing state after losing to trans athletes.”

“Fan whose Chevrolet was crushed by flying Indy 500 tire will receive new car.”

“REPORT: Man Suing Los Angeles Angels, Former Outfielder Juan Lagares For Allegedly Making Him Go Blind.”

“West Ham players walk off pitch over racist slur as US team kicked out of tournament.”

“Churchill Downs to suspend racing after 12 horse deaths at racetrack.”

“Former Cy Young winner officially retires at age 50.”

“Doubles pair DQ’d at French Open after ball girl struck.”

“Jay Monahan Faces Calls To Resign From Angry PGA Players After ‘Backtracking’ On Merger.”

“McIlroy: I still hate LIV — ‘Must be consequences for rebel players.’”

“LIV merger: Irish golfer says, ‘my country thought it was acceptable to lock up unmarried mothers.’”

“Fisherman Calls It a Day After Reeling in Huge Snake: ‘I’m done.’”

“MLB, WNBA, NWSL games postponed due to air quality.”

“Former Maryland and NFL running back Lance Ball was arrested Monday on charges of domestic violence.”

“MLB pitcher Matt Dermody said homosexuals will go to hell.”

“Washington Spirit (NWSL) host largest drag show in league history.”

“Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo latest player benched for lack of hustle.”

“Twitter celebrates as homophobic pitcher has horrible game.”

“Greg Norman’s head served on a silver platter, new details of PGA Tour LIV Golf deal unveiled.”

“Blue Jays pitcher who apologized for sharing Christian video removed from roster.”

“High school freshman unbelievably sinks three hole in one’s (sic) on same day.”

“Ex-catcher says White Sox pitcher was ‘drunk’ during 2005 World Series appearance.”

“Girls track star suing after losing to transgender women.”

“Cody’s Wish wins Metropolitan Handicap.”

“Female cyclist, defeated by trans woman, speaks out after race: ‘I feel a separate category is appropriate.’”

“Floyd Mayweather Jr-John Gotti III fight descends into chaos after bout is stopped.”

“Horse Racing Fans Calling For Major Changes After Belmont Park Tragedy.”

“Martina Navratilova rips transgender cyclist’s latest triumph in North Carolina: ‘What a joke.’”

“Why this gay pro athlete thinks coming out is so important.”

“Bubba Wallace Announces Change To His Behavior While Calling Out Double Standard From NASCAR Fans.”

“Man Reportedly Stopped Track Meet To Accuse 9-Year-Old Of Being Transgender.”

“MLB quietly tells teams to drop use of Pride uniforms.”

“Florida Little League embezzling suspect now faces charges in Alabama.”

“PGA Tour issue statement after commissioner Jay Monahan suffers ‘medical situation.’”

“BREAKING: One NFL Player Reportedly Lost $8-Million Through Gambling Last Year.”

“Patriots player facing more than 30 years in prison.”

“Love triangle on college bowling team leads to coach’s resignation.”

“Law student enters NBA Draft through loophole despite no hoops experience.”

There you have it …