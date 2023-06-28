Amid the recent mixed bag of sports news came the pleasing June announcement the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals, including Enterprise native Brendan Donovan, will play a regular-season baseball game in America’s oldest professional baseball stadium on June 20, 2024.

Where?

Not Fenway Park, opened in 1912.

Not Wrigley Field, opened in 1914, as Weeghman’s Park, but renamed for chewing gum magnate William Wrigley when Chicago’s Cubs began calling it home on April 10, 1916, when Steve Hagins likely threw out the first pitch.

So where will the 2024 “Field of Dreams” game, a part of next year’s Juneteenth celebration, be played?

Hint: Babe Ruth played in Fenway and Wrigley and this arena, where more than 100 National Baseball Hall of Fame members frolicked as young men.

Birmingham’s Rickwood Field.

It’d be fun to see a list of players who’ve played at Rickwood for the Barons, Black Barons, Birmingham A’s and Major League teams barnstorming before/after regular seasons since the facility opened in 1910.

Among Rickwood’s illustrious visiting players/managers were Ty Cobb, Rogers Hornsby, Dizzy Dean, Christy Mathewson, Joe DiMaggio, Ted Williams, and Alabama natives Mule Suttles, Satchel Paige, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, et al.

Rumor says former Banks High School Jet halfback Bob Phares perhaps saw these guys play in Rickwood.

Others Bob might’ve seen were Barons Ken Aspromonte, Sal Bando, Matt Batts, Lou Berberet, Johnny Blanchard, Milt Bolling, Sugar Cain, Bert Campaneris, Rob Dibble, Walt Dropo, Dave “Boo” Ferris, Grant Gillis, Charlie and Johnny Gooch, and Burleigh Grimes.

Bob could’ve watched Mule Haas, Bo Jackson, Michael Jordan, Snapper Kennedy, Paul Kenerko, Tony La Russa, Hod Lisenbee, Jerry Lumpe, Rube Marquard, Charlie “Paw Paw” Maxwell, Irish Meusel, Bobo Newsom, and Joe Nuxhall.

Blue Moon Odom, Jimmy Piersall, Royce Ring, Pete Rose Jr., Slim Sallee, Steve Sax, Lou Schiappacasse, Bobby Sprowl, Riggs Stephenson, Ralph Terry, Pie Traynor, Gus Triandos, Coot Veal, Robin Ventura, Bill Virdon, Kaiser Wilhelm, Yam Yaryan and Norm Zauchin also displayed their talent in Birmingham.

Next year’s game will be the third in the “Field of Dreams” series but will get its own name to avoid problems with anyone lurking in an Iowa cornfield.

MLB will announce the official name … sometime …

If you recall the movie, the central former Major Leaguer in it was the disgraced “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, who played in Rickwood more times than one, so history has it.

How about tickets?

Rickwood, with a seating capacity of 10,800, can sell more tickets than the original “Field of Dreams,” which seats about 7,800 people.

NBC Sports reported tickets for last year’s game sold for an average price of $967 mere days before the first pitch, with prices ranging from $644 - $2,281 on secondary sale sites.

Two-ticket sets fetched $4,582 each; three tickets together went for $3,168.

Inaugural game tickets had an average price of $1,237.

Hmmm.

Finally, name at least one other Alabama venue where Babe played at least one exhibition game.

Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl, which began (1922) as a baseball field.

AND the late Ligon Cox, who coached us Cardinals, including Dean Crosby, Jimmy Lee, Johnny Pittman, your scribe and the late Fox Metcalf, Neal Griswold, Tom Cox, and Gerald Chambers, to a league championship, admitted walking to Ozark and back one day to see Babe play …