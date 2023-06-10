Kitty Kallen’s “Little Things Mean a Lot” and Willie Nelson’s “(Ain’t It) Funny How Time Slips Away” immediately became mindful upon launching research on June 11 events.

In a month with D-Day, National Cancer Survivor’s Day, Flag Day, Father’s Day and Juneteenth, lesser events get overlooked: Radio Patent Day, Cheese Day, Daniel Boone Day, Power of a Smile Day, International Picnic Day, Paul Bunyan Day, Meteor Day and birthdays of Alabamian Helen Keller and New Yorker Lou Gehrig.

Other June 11 snubbed events include:

Benjamin Franklin announcing (1742) creation of something for every home in our burgeoning country, the conveniently-named Franklin Stove, a heating/cooking device less dangerous than fireplaces.

Robert Haeterick first patented an American stove (1793).

Watching westerns in the Big Moroccan Theater daily proves your scribe wouldn’t have lasted long cookin’ over campfires/in fireplaces/on Ben’s stoves.

The Continental Congress created a committee to draft a Declaration of Independence (1776); Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, B. Franklin, Roger Sherman, and Robert R. Livingston fulfilled the need.

Luckily, these guys weren’t folks the late Burney Reese described, explaining, “God didn’t tell Noah to form a committee to design/build an ark. God said, ‘Build’ the ark!

“The way committees normally work, everybody concerned would’ve drowned.”

Charles Duryea patented a gas-driven automobile (1895).

Readers owning gasoline/automobile stocks as we approach threatened fossil-fuel engine elimination, don’t sell your stock just yet; endorse those stock certificates and mail ’em to the House of Adams.

On June 11, 1947, U.S. World War II sugar rationing ended; and a radio staple since 1929 ended when CBS TV last aired “Amos ’n Andy” June 11, 1953.

Nowadays, Sunday night MeTV programming offers family-friendly classics like “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “The Honeymooners,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” and “The Carol Burnett Show,” likely not even an idea on June 11, 1962, when CBS aired “Julie (Andrews) & Carol at Carnegie Hall.”

One indelibly-marked 1963 event happened 60 years ago today, when then-Alabama Governor George C. Wallace stood in a University of Alabama doorway in a hyped-up effort to bar Blacks Vivian Malone and James Hood from enrolling there.

Wallace stepped aside on cue … and the rest is history.

Ask Forrest Gump … and 80 current Black UA football players.

Manfred Mann recorded “Do Wah Diddy Diddy” June 11, 1964, and in 1979, rock & roller Chuck Berry was sentenced to four months behind bars for income tax evasion.

Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” starring Drew Barrymore, was released June 11, 1982.

In 1991, Natalie Cole released “Unforgettable…with Love,” covering her Montgomery-native father Nat’s standards, including a virtual duet on the title cut.

On this date in 2009, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared H1N1 swine flu a global pandemic, the first such worldwide threat in 40 years.

Hmmm.

Backtracking, in 1959, after Alaska and Hawaii became states, American students were taught Puerto Rico would soon become the 51st state.

We were tested on it.

In 2012 and ’17, Puerto Ricans voted for statehood.

They’re still in the transfer portal.

Sadly, we learned only four years ago today an estimated 500,000 songs’ master recordings, including Kallen’s, had been destroyed in a June 1, 2008, Universal Studios fire.

Sorry Kitty, this isn’t a little thing and it ain’t funny no matter what …