Anyone scrolling MSN regularly sees headlines/stories like: “Gen X’ers slam Baby Boomers’ outdated habits!”

And: “To protect our children, we’re banning unfit books Boomers once read.”

On the other hand: “Boomers tell younger generations to ‘get a job!’”

Or: “Boomers want to know, what is today’s opposite sex?”

Early on, we learned “A-E-I-O-U and sometimes “Y” were vowels we used to write or type our names/whatever else we wrote.

We studied the U.S. Constitution.

What today’s younger generations simply don’t get is they’re quite late to the show in finding fault with us Boomers.

Many of our parents started doing that shortly after World War II, a six-year (1939-45) tragedy taught in history classes in old schools.

Young’uns, who do you reckon hippies were?

Who burned draft cards?

Who rocked and rolled?

Who burned bras?

Who listened to high school/college football games, “Miss” Jean, championship heavyweight boxing matches and our tunes on a.m. radio day/night?

Who had 8-track tape decks in our cars?

Who wore Bass Weejuns’ oxblood penny loafers and button-down collar Oxford shirts with fruit loops on their back?

Who spawned y’all?

Boomers did.

In our youth, there was only one kind of Oreos and lucky lads decked out in blue uniforms lived by these words: “I promise to do my best, to do my duty, to God and my country, to be square and to obey the law of the pack,” the “Cub Scout Promise.”

Ok, some among our crowd were born to hang and some took to using recreational drugs and/or grabbed cigarettes, stuck one end in our mouths and set the other end on fire.

Hey, nobody said we were always brilliant.

Members of our generation helped fight the Vietnam War; many who came home alive were mistreated by some contemporaries who stayed home for one reason or another.

Like ’em or not, John, Paul, George and Ringo became familiar names … but never took the place of Elvis.

Quickly, say the Beatles’ names in some other order and do the same with English vowels.

Young folks likely don’t speak pig Latin these days.

Aaah, memories.

Boomers, when was the last time you were driving downtown on a Saturday afternoon and passed a female friend with her hair in curlers and a cigarette dangling from the corner of her mouth?

Sexy.

And when did you last ease up behind a buddy at a stoplight and gently nudge his rear bumper with the front chrome of yours?

Remember when you last saw neighborhood boys on bikes running their paper routes or pulling lawnmowers to someone’s house to cut their grass or selling “Furressshhh boiled and parched peanuts!” and/or picking up Golden Flake potato chip bags alongside streets to save up enough “points” to get a new FREE bike from WSFA-TV?

A few years before we put away our bikes, who among us didn’t take notice of Hollywood’s glamorous women, namely Marilyn Monroe, Natalie Wood, Jayne Mansfield, Sophia Loren, Raquel Welch, Sharon Tate, Ursula Andress, Brigette Bardot and Joey Heatherton?

Naturally many of us Boomer boys fantasized about these stars and older local ladies, thinking teenage thoughts about relationships with more mature women, aka “cougars.”

Hmmm.

Here’s a corker.

Nowadays, “cougars,” prowling around dudes in your scribe’s age group, are in their late-nineties …