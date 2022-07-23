4 earn taekwondo champion titles at National Series Finals

Eleven students from the Enterprise YMCA Taekwondo School competed at the 2021-2022 American Taekwondo Foundation’s National Championship Series Finals held in Millbrook earlier this month.

Of the 11 participants, four earned the title ATF National Champion – Jeanie Bigelow, Girls 10 and Under; Marlee Bigelow, Girls 11-12; Antonio Carlton, Boys 13-15; Glenn Whiting, Men 1st-2nd VIP.

Competitors came from among the three dozen ATF schools spread across the Gulf Coast states and North Carolina. Invitations were sent out to the top five qualified point-getters in each of the ATF Black Belt Divisions. To qualify, they had to compete in at least three tournaments throughout the year; one of the two National Testing and Tournaments held in Alabama; one out-of-state tournament; and one regional tournament.

As is normal with martial arts tournaments held by parent organizations, there are many competitors from various schools who run into each other at the various venues throughout the tournament year. However, they also see local venue champions who only attend their local tournament so there are always a few surprises for competitors.

The other Enterprise YMCA TKD students who were invited to compete for their division national championships were: Madalyn Biddle (2nd) and Emma Nickison (3rd) in the Girls 10 & Under division; Jordyn Nickison (2nd) in Girls 11-12; Owen Nickison (3rd) in Boys 10 & Under; Bert Oggs (2nd) in Boys 11-12; Marcus Whiting (2nd) in Boys 13-15; and Carol Dreilinger (2nd) in Women Executive.