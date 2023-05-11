The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils brought the 2023 baseball season to an end by splitting a pair of doubleheaders with Coastal Alabama Community College-South.

Three of the four games were decided by one run, starting with a 10-9 loss May 4 in Bay Minette; ESCC lost the day’s second game, 10-0.

The last day of the regular season saw the Weevils, on their home field, sweep the Sun Chiefs, 12-11, 5-4, to finish the year with a 12-20 South Division record, 21-28 overall.

Enterprise did not qualify for the playoffs.

In Saturday’s opener, ESCC got 11 hits and drew six walks.

Theron Hawkins had a pair of doubles, a single, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Enterprise attack. Caden Slappey had three singles, two RBIs and a run scored.

Keto Muto’s double was the only other extra-base hit for the Weevils; he also scored a run.

Josh Neutze had two singles, drew a walk and drove in a run; and Michael Conder singled, drove in a run and scored one.

The visitors scored three runs in the top of the second inning but couldn’t hold the lead long as the Weevils plated four runs in the home half of the second.

Coastal reclaimed the lead with four runs in the third frame but the Weevils battled back again, with four runs in the bottom of the inning to lead, 6-5.

The Chiefs re-took the lead with two runs in the fourth inning and increased their lead to 10-8, with a run in the fifth.

Enterprise scored two runs in the sixth inning and after Coastal plated a run in the top of the seventh inning, trailed, 11-10, before plating two runs in the bottom of the last inning for the win.

Carter Clark (W, 4-4) pitched 5.0 innings, allowed six hits, four runs (two earned), walked two and struck out one.

Joey Garrett worked 2.0 innings of two-hit ball that produced seven runs (five earned) by the Chiefs. Garrett walked three and struck out two.

In the nightcap, Enterprise again fell behind early but rallied for the season-ending win.

Coastal scored three times in the second inning but Enterprise answered with a single run. The Chiefs added a run in the third frame but were blanked the rest of the way.

Enterprise plated four runs in the bottom of the fifth for the win.

Coastal had seven hits while ESCC had six, led by Caden Turrell’s home run.

Slappey had a pair of singles, an RBI and a run scored.

Jason Roberts singled and produced two RBIs; Kelvin Griffin singled, walked twice and scored once; and Conder singled and scored.

Nash Evans (W, 6-2) pitched a complete game, allowed four earned runs, walked one and struck out seven.