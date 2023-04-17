Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women saw their six-game winning streak snapped Saturday, losing a heartbreaker 12-11 at Coastal Alabama Community College-East.

The Weevils couldn’t get out of their own way against the South Division’s cellar-dwelling Lady Warhawks. Enterprise was unable to overcome the seven unearned runs it allowed.

Coastal scored two runs in the first inning but the Weevil Women took the lead with five runs in the second, only to lose it when Coastal scored four runs in the bottom of the inning.

The battle continued when ESCC scored three runs in the top of the third and Coastal answered with four in the home half.

After a scoreless fourth inning, ESCC plated a run in the fifth but lost ground when Coastal scored twice in the frame.

Enterprise scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings but came up a run short in a game the Weevil Women committed a game-changing five errors.

Enterprise produced its 11 runs off 10 hits, six walks and three Coastal errors.

Three Weevil Women had two hits apiece, with Zoe Veres homering twice and driving in five runs leading the charge.

Veres leads the South Division with 15 home runs and is tied for second in RBIs with 48.

Bailey Jenkins singled twice, walked, drove in a run, and scored four times and Kara Cox singled twice, walked, scored a run, and drove in two.

Jewelionna Gonzalez doubled home a run and scored once; Shelby Allen singled, walked, and had an RBI; Allie Busbee singled and scored; and Lexie Glover singled and walked.

Kyleigh Coin pitched four innings, allowed 12 hits, 11 runs (four earned) and three walks.

Maddie Smith pitched two innings, allowed one hit, and struck out three.

Based on 100 at-bats, Veres leads ESCC with a .402 batting average and Coin has a .380 average on a team hitting a combined .330.

Through games of April 15, Bishop State (16-5, 28-23) leads the South Division, with Coastal Alabama-South (16-6, 26-23) in second place. Wallace-Dothan (14-6, 32-11-1) is third and Coastal Alabama-North (11-6, 28-18) is fourth.

Enterprise (9-10, 18-28) is fifth, followed by L.B. Wallace (8-12, 13-26), Chattahoochee Valley (5-17, 9-29) and Coastal-East (3-20, 9-38).

The Weevil Women have nine games remaining in the regular season.

ESCC has one game against Coastal-East and four games apiece against Wallace-Dothan and L.B. Wallace left to play.