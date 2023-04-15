At last, the Enterprise State Community Weevil Women dug themselves out of a hole by sweeping a softball doubleheader against South Division foe Coastal Alabama Community College-East a day earlier than originally scheduled due to inclement weather in Thursday’s forecast.

Wednesday was ESCC’s day as the Weevils won, 16-2, 10-4, extending their consecutive winning streak to six games.

The sweep improved ESCC’s South Division record to 9-9; Enterprise is 18-27 overall.

Coastal-East scored its two runs in the first inning of Wednesday’s opener but didn’t hold the lead long as Enterprise hitters plated five runs in the home half of the first inning and kept their feet on the gas the rest of the game.

ESCC added three runs in the second inning and four each in the third and fourth frames and didn’t bat in the fifth.

The Weevil Women broke out the big war clubs in Wednesday’s first game; Allie Busbee, Lexi Glover, Rayleigh Thagard, Emily Suchan, and Emily Mitchell each had hit a home run and Zoe Veres had a double to account for all Enterprise’s extra-base hits.

Shelby Allen had two hits as did Veres, Glover, Busbee, and Mitchell.

Kara Cox, Jeci Taylor, and Zoe Batton added a single apiece to ESCC’s 15-hit attack.

Kyleigh Coin pitched 5.0 innings to record the win.

In the nightcap, Veres smashed two home runs and drove in five runs to lead the ESCC offense.

Enterprise never trailed after scoring five runs in the first inning; the Weevils scored two runs in the second inning and two more in the fourth.

Busbee had two singles, a walk, and a run scored; Allen singled, walked, and scored three runs; Sara Beth Long singled home two runs; Coin singled, walked, and scored two runs; and Thagard and Mitchell added a single each to the Enterprise total.

Maggie Furr pitched 2.0 innings, allowed six hits and four earned runs.

Coin pitched 5.0 innings, allowed two hits, walked four, and struck four and was credited with the win.