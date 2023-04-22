The first round of softball doubleheaders between Enterprise State Community College and Wallace Community College-Dothan produced identical 9-7 final scores, both won by Wallace.

Enterprise took the lead twice but couldn’t hold it either time in Thursday’s first game.

Wallace scored once in the bottom of the first inning and fell behind, 2-1, when ESCC scored twice in the top of the fourth. The Lady Govs plated four runs in the home half of the fourth to take a 5-2 lead.

Enterprise forged ahead with a 5-run outburst in the fifth but couldn’t hold the lead or get it back; the Weevil Women didn’t score after the fifth inning, but Wallace scored two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings for the 9-7 win.

Kayleigh Coin pitched a complete game for ESCC.

Shortstop Lexie Glover led Enterprise with three hits, a home run and two singles that produced three RBIs and a pair of runs scored; Glover also drew a walk.

Zoe Veres went 2-for-4, with a run scored and an RBI; Brooklyn O’Neal was 2-for-3, with a run scored; Kara Cox singled and scored; and Allie Busbee added a single to the ESCC cause.

Maggie Furr had an RBI.

In the nightcap, Enterprise held a 1-0 lead from the top of the second inning until Wallace forged ahead with two runs in the fourth, added three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth and fended off three-run ESCC spurts in the sixth and seventh innings for the win.

Rayleigh Thagard led ESCC with three hits, a homer, a double, a single, two RBIs and a run scored.

Busbee went 2-for-4, with a double, an RBI and a run scored; Glover doubled, scored a run and drove in a pair; Coin singled, walked and scored a run; Cox singled and scored; and Shelby Allen, Bailey Jenkins and Zoe Batton all singled.

Furr pitched 4.2 innings, gave up four hits, five runs (three earned) and walked two Govs; Maddie Smith pitched 1.0 innings, allowed four hits, four earned runs, walked two and struck out one; and Aurlee Perkins allowed one hit in one-third of an inning.