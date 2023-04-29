It wasn’t easy and only a few style points were awarded, but Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils snapped a four-game losing streak by sweeping visiting L.B. Wallace, 5-4, 4-0, on April 26.

The Weevils (10-16, 19-24) played with heart and for each other, despite being out of the running for a playoff berth.

The Weevils needed all seven of their hits in the opening game.

Josh Neutze doubled, singled, scored a run and had an RBI, and Caden Slappey added two singles and a run scored to the ESCC attack.

Theron Hawkins’ double was the only other extra-base hit for ESCC; Hawkins also scored a run.

Caden Turrell singled, drove in a run and scored one; Russell Allen’s single plated a run.

Blayne McDaniel walked twice but was stranded both times.

Carter Clark (W, 3-3) pitched a complete 7.0 innings, faced 32 batters, allowed four hits, four earned runs, hit two batters, walked one and struck out six Saints.

The Weevils committed three infield errors.

LBW scored a run in the second inning, but Enterprise answered with three runs in its half of the second.

LBW regained the lead with three runs in the top of the third frame, but Clark shut the Saints down the rest of the game.

The Weevils took the lead with a pair of runs in the home half of the fifth inning.

A half hour later, Enterprise scored what proved to be the winning run in the first inning of the nightcap, added to the 1-0 lead with another run in the fifth and completed the day’s scoring with two runs in the sixth inning for the 4-0 win, which wasn’t declared until a rainstorm passed over and left Weevil Stadium.

Nine hits and three walks produced the winning team’s runs.

Michael Conder’s double was Enterprise’s only extra-base hit.

McDaniel had a pair of singles, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored; Turrell had two singles and two runs scored; Allen had two singles; Neutze singled and had an RBI; Slappey singled, walked and drove in a run; and Conder singled and walked.

ESCC used two pitchers in the shutout.

Blake Derrossett pitched 1.0 innings, allowed one hit, walked one and struck out one.

Nash Evans (W, 5-2) pitched 6.0 innings, allowed five hits, walked two and struck out four Saints.

Enterprise was charged with one error.

After the sweep, the Weevils were slated for a rematch with LBW in Andalusia Saturday and a pair of doubleheaders against Coastal Alabama-South, May 4 and 6, weather permitting.