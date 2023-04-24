After losing a critical doubleheader at Wallace Community College-Dothan April 20, the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women sought revenge the next day but didn’t get it as Wallace swept another South Division doubleheader, 7-3 and 13-9.

The Weevil Women fell behind early in the rematch as Wallace plated two runs in the first inning and one in the third. ESCC answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and a solo run in the fifth to tie the score, 3-3.

Then, the rematch turned ugly as Wallace scored the game’s final four runs in the top of the sixth inning for the 7-3 win on the strength of 13 hits.

ESCC’s Kyleigh Coin pitched into the sixth inning and was relieved by Maggie Furr after the Lady Govs had surged ahead to stay.

At the plate for ESCC, leadoff hitter Shelby Allen had a pair of singles, Zoe Veres doubled twice, Lexie Glover doubled, Coin, Allie Busbee and Bailey Jenkins all singled, and Kara Cox singled and drove in a run.

In the nightcap, the Lady Govs got 12 hits and three walks in their 13-9 win.

Maddie Smith pitched 5.2 innings for ESCC, allowed nine hits, eight runs (six earned), struck out two and walked two batters; Furr retired one batter, allowed two hits, four earned runs and a walk; and Aurlee Perkins allowed a hit and a run in one complete inning.

At the plate, Busbee led the Weevil Women with four hits: two singles, a double and a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs.

Glover tripled, singled twice, scored three runs and drove in two and Rayleigh Thagard had three singles and drove in two runs.

Allen singled twice and scored a run; Jenkins had two singles and an RBI; and Zoe Batton added a single to Enterprise’s 15-hit total.

Enterprise has now lost six consecutive games and has only four games, all against L.B. Wallace, remaining in the regular season.