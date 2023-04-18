He didn’t know it at the time, but Blayne McDaniel’s lead-off single, followed by walks to teammates Caden Slappey and Josh Neutze, and a two-out triple by Caden Turrell that plated all three, produced more than enough runs than ESCC’s starting pitcher would need at the start of a 6-0 win against Coastal Alabama Community College-East Saturday.

But that didn’t end the first inning’s scoring.

Theron Hawkins drove in the team’s fourth run; Russell Allen drew the third walk of the inning; and both Boll Weevils scored on Kelvin Griffin’s triple.

McDaniel then grounded out to second base for the first inning’s third out.

In his other duty of the day, McDaniel pitched a complete game, in which he allowed two hits, three walks, overcame two team errors, and struck out two Warhawks.

Enterprise got eight hits, led by McDaniel and Turrell, who had two each.

David Hudson added a single and drew a walk; and Riles Burch singled to account for all ESCC’s hits.

Saturday’s opening win was the third against the Warhawks in four days and the 4-3 win in the nightcap put the icing on the cake and improved ESCC’s South Division record to 8-12 and got the Weevils out of last place, now occupied by Coastal Alabama-East.

Keito Muto had Enterprise’s hot bat with two hits and three RBIs in the second game; Turrell singled twice and scored two runs.

Hawkins’ double was ESCC’s only extra-base hit; Hudson singled, walked and scored twice; and McDaniel added a single in support of winning pitcher George Dobkowski, who worked 5.1 innings of two-hit ball; Dobkowski struck out six.

Carter Clark closed for the Weevils to earn a save.

Currently, Bishop State (16-8, 24-17) leads the South Division, followed by Wallace-Dothan (13-7, 27-16), Coastal Alabama-North (11-9, 22-14), Wallace-Selma (10-10, 21-19) and L.B. Wallace (10-10, 20-20).

Chattahoochee Valley (11-11, 14-23) is sixth, followed by Coastal Alabama-South (8-10, 10-30), Enterprise (8-12, 17-20) and Coastal Alabama-East (7-17, 14-29).

Enterprise has four games apiece against Wallace-Dothan, L.B. Wallace, and Coastal Alabama-South remaining in the regular season.