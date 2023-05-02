As has been the case during most of the 2023 season, lack of run production helped Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils lose a doubleheader to L.B. Wallace in Andalusia Sunday.

In the opening game, 10-6 loss, ESCC collected nine hits and a pair of walks, with Josh Neutze’s two singles, two walks and two runs scored, the only multiple-hit performance by a Weevil.

Jason Roberts homered, walked twice, and drove in two runs and Michael Conder doubled to account for ESCC’s extra-base hits.

Russell Allen, Caden Slappey, David Hudson, Ryles Burch and Caden Turrell all added singles to the ESCC attack.

The game was basically decided in the bottom of the second inning when the Saints plated seven runs; LBW added a pair of runs in the third inning and a lone run in the fourth, then scored no more.

Enterprise got two runs in the fourth inning, one in the sixth and three in the seventh to bring the score to its final, 10-6.

Blayne McDaniel (L, 2-4) was tagged with the loss after 1.2 innings on the mound; McDaniel allowed five hits, seven runs (two earned), walked one and struck out three.

Joey Garrett worked 3.0 innings, surrendered one hit, issued five walks, struck out one and was touched for three runs. Sam Bennett pitched 1.1 scoreless innings and issued one walk.

Enterprise committed six errors in the loss.

The Weevils cut their errors to two in the nightcap but still lost, 2-1, as ESCC was held to three hits.

Neutze tripled for the lone ESCC extra-base hit; the only run was scored by Conder.

Kelvin Griffin and Hudson added a single apiece.

Enterprise scored its only run in the top of the first and held the lead until LBW scored twice in the sixth inning for the lead and the win.

Two ESCC pitchers allowed a total of four hits, with Carter Clark (L, 3-4) getting touched for all four hits, two runs (one earned), a walk and two strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Nash Evans pitched 0.1 of an inning of scoreless, hitless ball.

The Weevils face Coastal Alabama Community College-South, weather permitting, for four games this week to end their season.