In ‘God of Carnage,’ parents forget their manners

When a schoolyard fight between two 11-year-old boys leads to one swinging a stick and the other losing two teeth, the parents decide to be mature about it and meet to talk.

But as “God of Carnage” plays out, the parents start to behave like children in a schoolyard spat.

The Southeast Alabama Community Theatre (SEACT) will present the dark comedy Aug. 24-29 at the Cultural Arts Center in Dothan. Performances will begin at 7 p.m.

The first live, on-stage production by SEACT during the coronavirus pandemic, “God of Carnage” was specifically chosen because the cast is only four people and the production doesn’t need a large backstage crew. There will only be 40 seats at each performance, which will be held in the banquet hall at the Cultural Arts Center rather than the typical auditorium. Tickets are $10 but the production is included in season tickets.

The organization wanted to offer a safe and entertaining event for audiences, SEACT General Manager Jennifer Love Doherty said. SEACT has scaled back its fall season with smaller productions. And, she said, SEACT will transfer tickets to another party or a future performance if someone cannot attend because they have been exposed to COVID-19.

“God of Carnage” unfolds in the home of Michael and Veronica, parents of the boy whose teeth were knocked out by the son of Alan and Annette. Things begin civilized enough but eventually turn ugly with verbal attacks, leading to the play’s edgier comedic moments. The play comes with strong language throughout.