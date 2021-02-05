'Love Stories' explores relationships with dance

An upcoming performance by Patti Rutland Jazz Dance Company will explore the complexities of relationships.

"Love Stories" will be presented Feb. 10-13 at the Cultural Arts Center on South St. Andrews Street in Dothan. Along with dance numbers based on original love stories, the show includes adaptions of the 1957 Broadway play "West Side Story" set to the music of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim as well as a piece inspired by the 2004 film "The Notebook" set to the music of Adele.

Tickets are $25 and available in advance at www.pattirutlandjazz.com. Seating will be assigned in order of purchase. All audience members will be socially distanced and masks are required for the entirety of the show. For more information, call 334-699-5044.

"Love Stories" explores the complexities of love in all of its dance numbers from thrilling romance to unrequited love. The performances will showcase choreography from PRJ Artistic Director Christina Hicks, Rehearsal Director Ryan Miller and principal dancers Ryan Wagstaff, Erin Smith and Lauren Hart.