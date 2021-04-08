Show goes on for 'Cinderella' and Sirmon

The position appealed to Sirmon not just because he lives in Dothan, but because he felt like it was a chance to help build another program. Wallace, he said, has a great history of theater, but the program was more of a speech theater program until a few years ago.

“I came in on its third year, which was last year,” Sirmon said. “On Jan. 10, we had auditions for ‘Cinderella’ – the Rodgers and Hammerstein Broadway revival musical. And, eight weeks later we were shut down because of the pandemic.”

Sirmon had gone through Hurricane Michael causing damage on Chipola’s campus and forcing a stage production to be postponed. He thought the shutdown due to COVID-19 would end after a few weeks or, at most, a few months.

But it would be a full year before “Cinderella” would see the lights of a stage. New cast members had to be found for some roles because students graduated and left the area.

Sirmon wanted to get the production up and running for the remaining student cast and crew.

“This would be their last year at Wallace, and I thought they have worked so hard, we’re going to get this out there,” Sirmon said. “Somehow, we are going to make this happen.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

