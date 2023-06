Country star Justin Moore will make a stop in Dothan this year as part of his The You, Me, & Whiskey Tour.

Moore, known for hits such as "You Look Like I Need A Drink," and "Somebody Else Will," will perform at the Dothan Civic Center with special guest Priscilla Block on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on etix.com. Prices start at $39.50 plus applicable fees.

For more information, visit dothanciviccenter.org.