Country music stars Julia Cole and Charles Esten will perform at The Plant in downtown Dothan on Friday, July 21, at 7 p.m.

Cole and Esten have been making waves in the music industry with captivating performances and heartfelt compositions. Their recent duet, "Worst Day," has accumulated over 30 million online impressions in the last month.

Esten, recognized for his roles in TV shows such as "Outer Banks," and "Nashville," has gained critical acclaim for his single "One Good Move." The song is a heartfelt romantic rocker that sets the tone for his upcoming debut album. He has made over 150 appearances at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry.

Cole, a Nashville-based recording artist and TV host, has thrilled audiences with her empowering music and positive energy. With more than a million monthly listeners on Spotify and 160 million streams, Cole's music resonates deeply with her fans. She has been recognized on prestigious platforms such as CMT, Sirius XM, CBS, and The CW. Cole has also shared the stage with artists such as Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood, and Dan + Shay.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.theplantdothan.com.