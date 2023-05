Fans will now have a second chance to see comedian Kevin Hart in the Circle City next month.

According to the City of Dothan, Hart was already scheduled to perform at the Dothan Civic Center on Friday, June 16, at 7 p.m. But after those tickets sold out quickly, Hart will also be performing a late show at 10 p.m.

Tickets for the 10 p.m. show will go on sale Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.dothanciviccenter.com or www.kevinhartnation.com.