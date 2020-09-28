Mountain Tales Film Festival held virtually this weekend

For years after Title IX was passed, protecting women from educational discrimination (including in access to sporting facilities), the Yale women’s crew team still didn’t have designated showers and lockers. They had to wait up to half an hour, wet from practice, for their male counterparts to shower and change in the men’s facilities, then ride a bus together so the women could clean up at their dorms. After their appeals went unheeded, the women showed up for an appointment with the administration determined to get their attention. Captain (and eventual Olympian) Chris Ernst read a statement that began, “These are the bodies Yale is exploiting …” as the 19 women stripped nude to reveal “T-I-T-L-E-I-X” painted on their bare skin in Yale blue. The AP and New York Times covered the protest, and in the face of the negative publicity, changes were made. Olympic rower Mary Mazzio made a 1999 documentary about the brouhaha called “A Hero for Daisy” — Ernst being the hero and Daisy being Mazzio’s daughter. As reported in the Yale Daily News, Daisy eventually enrolled at Yale — and joined the crew team.