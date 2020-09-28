Mountain Tales Film Festival held virtually this weekend

Earlier this year, the Mountain Tales Film Festival was set to be held during an annual arts festival in Enterprise.
As cases of COVID-19 began increasing in Alabama and the Wiregrass, the arts festival – Piney Woods – was canceled along with the accompanying film festival. But those behind the Mountain Tales Film Festival have reorganized the festival as a virtual event set for Oct. 3-4.
“We had been collecting submissions since last year, before the pandemic, and we felt an obligation not just to the filmmakers who we had selected and who had entrusted us with their stories but also to our audience, to our friends and our followers, to give them films from all over the world,” said Paige McCay, the film festival director.
The festival – which can be accessed online at mountaintalesfilmfestival.com – will feature 19 films, all less than 20 minutes in length. Showings will start each day at 6 p.m. McCay said there will be live screenplay readings and discussions with filmmakers during the festival as well. After 8 p.m., viewers can expect to see short films intended for older audiences, such as horror films.
“This year, we got submissions from everywhere,” McCay said. “We have films from Pakistan, we have films from France, we have films from Slovakia, and we have films from right here in Alabama. They range anywhere from documentary to horror to drama, comedy – you name it. There are some beautiful, beautiful pieces.”
There are also about seven animated films.
Films to be screened include “Party Busters” about a guy who tries to cover up a forbidden party when his parents come home earlier than expected; the documentary “One Wing in the Fire” about an Appalachian Trail Angel who often lends a hand to hikers; or “Working on It,” about a man still trying to cope with everyday life a year after his wife’s death. There will even be a 3D animated film titled “On the Beach” about D-Day that utilizes a new technique to achieve a hand-painted look. Another documentary, “On the Edge,” takes a look at Alabama’s healthcare laws and explores life for those who can’t afford medical services.
Viewing films during the festival is as simple as clicking on the “Tickets” button and then paying whatever you can afford as passes are donation-based. On the days of the festival, just log in on the website.
“We just want to give everyone an opportunity to see these films,” McCay said.
Mountain Tales Film Festival is in its second year, although this will be the third festival. The event was intended to be a fall festival, but smaller renditions have been held in conjunction with Piney Woods as well as Fanaticon. It started after McCay and Java Moody co-founded the company 321 Productions. The two had attended film school together at the University of North Alabama.
“We wanted to see stories and filmmakers who didn’t have all the resources of a massive school somewhere in California and people who had good stories and things worth saying,” McCay said. “We wanted to see their films being recognized and acknowledged.”
