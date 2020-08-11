Museum's House Party for Art begins Thursday

The Wiregrass Museum of Art is taking its annual party to the house this year – your home computer to be exact.
The virtual House Party for Art begins Thursday with a social media takeover by the museum’s artist-in-residence, photographer Sydney A. Foster. The event continues Friday and Saturday, Aug. 14 and 15, with a series of artist “hangouts,” spoken word performances, and musical performances. The virtual party is being held in lieu of the museum’s Yard Party for Art normally held in August.
And while there won’t be any VIP meals, food trucks, craft beer booth, or sweaty dancing in front of a stage, the idea behind the event will still be there, said Lara Kosolapoff-Wright, the museum’s communications manager.
“It is going to be very different than Yard Party for Art,” Kosolapoff-Wright said. “The most obvious way is we’re not going to get to gather in the yard and dance and sweat together. It is the same event in that we are intending to provide a platform for musicians who are writing their own work, creating their own work; and artists as well from around the Southeast and to connect those visual artists and musicians with our local audience here.”
To “attend,” simply visit housepartyforart.com. There, visitors will click links for each artist talk and musical performance at the times noted.
On Thursday, Sydney Foster’s social media takeover will be an all-day event. Friday’s events begin at 4 p.m. with a tassel-making workshop. Saturday’s events start at noon. Both Friday and Saturday’s events will wrap up with an after-party on the museum’s app at 9 p.m.
Musicians and spoken word artists to perform during the event are all from the Southeast, including the Wiregrass. House Party for Art will also feature artists whose works were in the museum’s juried art exhibit “B20: Wiregrass Biennial.”
Organizers opted to go the virtual route this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on gatherings that have been put into place to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Kosolapoff-Wright said museum staff knew they couldn’t recreate Yard Party as it has existed in the past and keep the public safe during the pandemic.
Yard Party for Art is the museum’s most well-known event and raises money for the museum’s outreach and education programs. The virtual experiences during House Party for Art will be free in hopes that those who watch will donate to the museum. There will even be merchandise for sale.
The goal is still to connect audiences to art in a meaningful way, she said. During the pandemic, the museum has embraced the virtual realm through social media projects and events, the museum’s app, digital lesson plans for teachers and even a virtual show for its “B20” exhibit.
“Overall, the museum is reimagining ways that we can bring these familiar events and new events to our audiences,” Kosolapoff-Wright said. “Everything so different now; we’re living in such a different world.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!