Museum's House Party for Art begins Thursday

The Wiregrass Museum of Art is taking its annual party to the house this year – your home computer to be exact.

The virtual House Party for Art begins Thursday with a social media takeover by the museum’s artist-in-residence, photographer Sydney A. Foster. The event continues Friday and Saturday, Aug. 14 and 15, with a series of artist “hangouts,” spoken word performances, and musical performances. The virtual party is being held in lieu of the museum’s Yard Party for Art normally held in August.

And while there won’t be any VIP meals, food trucks, craft beer booth, or sweaty dancing in front of a stage, the idea behind the event will still be there, said Lara Kosolapoff-Wright, the museum’s communications manager.

“It is going to be very different than Yard Party for Art,” Kosolapoff-Wright said. “The most obvious way is we’re not going to get to gather in the yard and dance and sweat together. It is the same event in that we are intending to provide a platform for musicians who are writing their own work, creating their own work; and artists as well from around the Southeast and to connect those visual artists and musicians with our local audience here.”

To “attend,” simply visit housepartyforart.com. There, visitors will click links for each artist talk and musical performance at the times noted.

On Thursday, Sydney Foster’s social media takeover will be an all-day event. Friday’s events begin at 4 p.m. with a tassel-making workshop. Saturday’s events start at noon. Both Friday and Saturday’s events will wrap up with an after-party on the museum’s app at 9 p.m.