A Brother's Revival carries on legacy of Allman Brothers Band

A Brother's Revival kicks off its Fall Fillmore Tour with a local performance at the Dothan Opera House on Friday, Sept. 10.

A Brother's Revival is a true Allman Brothers legacy band featuring former Allman Brothers bassist David "Rook" Goldflies. The band will perform the "At Fillmore East" album in its entirety during their Fall Fillmore Tour to celebrate the album's 50th anniversary. "At Fillmore East" was a live album that catapulted the Allman Brothers Band onto the world stage. A Brother’s Revival's Fall Filmore Tour kicks off in the South and heads up the Eastern seaboard.

The Dothan performance begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $50. Call 334-615-3170 or visit dothanciviccenter.org to buy tickets online.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

David “Rook” Goldflies has deep roots in Southern Rock, having played multiple tours and recorded albums with the Allman Brothers Band and Dickey Betts and Great Southern. Goldflies was also the bassist on the iconic rock hit Black Betty released by Ram Jam.

“'At Fillmore East' is a masterpiece that has stood the test of time," he said. "Bringing these songs to life again is the best way I can think of to celebrate those nights at the Fillmore East.”