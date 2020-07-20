Gulf Coast Jam moved to 2021

The country music festival Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Normally held Labor Day weekend in Panama City Beach, Florida, the music festival will be held March 26-28, 2021, according to a statement issued Friday.

The lineup – which includes Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, and Lynyrd Skynyrd – will remain the same.

“We held out as long as we possibly could before making the decision to postpone this year’s Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam,” Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady said in the emailed release. “The excitement for the festival was amazing. We knew our Jammers wanted to get out and hear some great country music, but virus numbers are rising all over the country and we had to make this very difficult decision.”

All current 2020 festival tickets will be valid for the March 2021 dates, according to the statement.

Refunds will be arranged for those who are unable to attend in March. All current ticket holders will be notified by July 24, 2020, on how to proceed. Also, people who were using a payment plan to purchase tickets, which run $179 plus fees for general admission, can have their payment plan paused if they are struggling to make payments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit https://gulfcoastjam.com/ for more information and updates.

