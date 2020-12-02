‘Living the song’: Hartford native left ag career for country music

For Dustin Herring, growing up in a small town in Southeast Alabama provided him all the source material he needed for country music.
“Hartford being a small town, it pretty much gave you every bit of the songwriting experience you needed for writing country songs,” Herring said.
But a move to the Mississippi Delta following college really let him pour himself into music.
Herring, 34, has been performing and working as a songwriter in Nashville since 2014. He recently released a Christmas single called “Keystone Christmas” – Herring’s nod to classic Christmas songs. It’s intended to be a humorous, feel-good song to lift people out of the holiday blues, especially those who are alone.
“I wanted to give people a different outlook on being single for Christmas,” Herring said.
The 34-year-old singer-songwriter lived in Geneva County until he graduated high school and left to attend Auburn University.
While in college, he started playing clubs and writing his own songs. Herring got his degree in agriculture business and economics (he even taught “for a minute” while in grad school) and took a job in the Mississippi Delta doing farm research in Greenville, Mississippi, while living in nearby Cleveland. There wasn’t much to do in the rural farming area, so Herring poured himself into his music in his spare time.
“When I moved to the home of the blues, I really learned how to write songs,” Herring said. “Everybody out there plays music. If they don’t play music, they know music. It was just a good fit.”
His time in The Delta allowed Herring to reflect on the things that were important to him, and it’s where most of his better early songs developed.
“I had to make a decision on did I want to pursue farming, continue a job or did I want to take a chance on something not everybody else gets to do,” Herring said.
In 2012, Herring entered the musical competition Texaco Country Showdown, formerly the Colgate Country Showdown. He performed his original music, and the judges encouraged him to enter the songwriting portion of the competition. He made the regional finals for his performance, but he won nationwide for his songwriting. That took him to Nashville where he met industry veterans who told him to make sure music was what he really wanted because it wasn’t an easy road. So, Herring returned home to Hartford to work, save some money and ponder his future.
He moved to Nashville permanently in 2014.
His musical style has been influenced by country traditionalists and he’s opened for Jamey Johnson, Mark Chesnutt, Sweet Tea Trio, Colt Ford, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde and Shane Owens. Herring toured and split shows with his friend Priscilla Block (who received notice by music labels a few months ago after going viral on TikTok with the song “Just About Over You”). He performs his own original music, but has also had songs recorded by other artists – songs that combined have been streamed more than 200,000 times.
He hopes to follow the Christmas single with another single release in January and a six-song EP, his third studio EP.
Each time he reaches a goal Herring sets a new one – always growing in the person he wants to be.
“Every time you play a certain stage, you want to get a little bit bigger stage. Every time you write a really good song, the next time you want to write a better song,” Herring said. “It’s just a continuous journey of living the song.”
Peggy's memorable stories from 2020
A Gussied Up Flower Truck, vintage candles, a fishing phenom, and the stories of both survivors of COVID-19 and frontline healthcare workers were among reporter Peggy Ussery's most memorable stories for 2020.
The baby blue Gussied Up Flower Truck makes people smile, and we all need that these days.
Loren Johnson is proof that in today’s world you can literally do something you love from anywhere and get paid for it.
Nobody has seen the impact of COVID-19 as clearly as healthcare workers – especially the nurses who work directly with COVID patients.
When it comes to pandemic stories, hearing from those who survived was important to me.
I love doing stories on makers and crafters and people who have used their skills to create something special.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!