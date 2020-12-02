‘Living the song’: Hartford native left ag career for country music

“When I moved to the home of the blues, I really learned how to write songs,” Herring said. “Everybody out there plays music. If they don’t play music, they know music. It was just a good fit.”

His time in The Delta allowed Herring to reflect on the things that were important to him, and it’s where most of his better early songs developed.

“I had to make a decision on did I want to pursue farming, continue a job or did I want to take a chance on something not everybody else gets to do,” Herring said.

In 2012, Herring entered the musical competition Texaco Country Showdown, formerly the Colgate Country Showdown. He performed his original music, and the judges encouraged him to enter the songwriting portion of the competition. He made the regional finals for his performance, but he won nationwide for his songwriting. That took him to Nashville where he met industry veterans who told him to make sure music was what he really wanted because it wasn’t an easy road. So, Herring returned home to Hartford to work, save some money and ponder his future.

He moved to Nashville permanently in 2014.