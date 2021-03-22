Musicians, venues still face pandemic challenges

The past year has been tough for the music industry, from venues to those used to performing live or touring around the country.

Even a popular act like The Oak Ridge Boys, which averages 150 days on the road, has felt the pressure of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was about this time last year we played our last date in Myrtle Beach,” Richard Sterban, the quartet’s bass singer, said in an interview with the Dothan Eagle. “We had no idea on the way home that when we got home and parked the bus that it going to stay parked for a long time, but it did. All of a sudden our dates started canceling.”

And it’s not just the performers themselves who are impacted, Sterban said. For a group like The Oak Ridge Boys, there’s a much larger group of people employed for a tour – road crew, band members and others who depend on touring and performing to make a living. For March, the band only has a few performances scheduled.

“April is pretty slim; May is pretty slim,” Sterban said. “If we can make it to June, our schedule picks up and if nothing else cancels for the rest of the year, I think we’ll be pretty good.”