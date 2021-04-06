Pandemic creates opportunity for music vacations

Levine hopes to host another event in the fall. And, he said, even with COVID-19 restrictions lifted he thinks some of the offerings at Moon Crush will remain simply because they enhance the experience – such as the pre-ordered ice chest or reserved seating areas. The event has attracted music lovers of all ages – one-third of the expected audience is over age 60, Levine said.

“We’re excited to see everyone out there and just having a good time,” Levine said. “… We want to see people use Moon Crush as an opportunity to invite the people they care most about to get together every year. If we can do that, we will consider it to be successful.”

Another Northwest Florida musical event, the Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach is planned for June 4-6 after being postponed last year due to the pandemic. The event is going cashless this year as one of its COVID safety precautions. Attendees can use credit cards or they can link a credit card number to their festival wristband to make purchases during the festival. Festival organizers have also contracted with 3P America to clean and sanitize surfaces during the festival to minimize exposure to COVID-19.

It’s not just large festivals having to rethink things, however.