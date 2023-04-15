Enterprise State Community College’s baseball team earned much-needed wins at Coastal Alabama Community College-East in Brewton Wednesday, sweeping a South Division doubleheader, 8-7, 11-0.

The wins improved ESCC’s division record to 6-12 and gave the Boll Weevils an overall 15-20 record with almost a month remaining in the 2023 season.

In Wednesday’s first game, Mike Conder, Josh Neutze and David Hudson had three hits each to lead ESCC; Conder and Neutze had a double and two singles apiece and Hudson had three singles.

Caden Slappey doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored one; Theron Hawkins doubled, walked and drove in a pair of runs; Ryles Burch singled and had an RBI; and Caden Turrell singled, walked and scored a run.

Coastal-East scored four runs in the first inning and added single runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings, while ESCC plated a pair of runs in the second inning, one in the third, four in the fourth and got the winning run in the top of the seventh inning.

Carter Clark pitched 4.2 innings to earn the win; Clark struck out four Warhawks. Blake Derrossett worked 2.1 innings, allowed five runs (one earned), walked three and struck out two.

In the nightcap, Burch and Slappey had two hits apiece; Burch singled twice and drove in four runs and Slappey also drew a walk and scored two runs.

Enterprise scored in every inning, getting one run in the first and fourth innings, two in the second and again in the fifth and five in the third frame.

Neutze had a double, ESCC’s only extra-base hit.

Hawkins had a single and two walks, scored two runs and drove in two; Hudson singled, walked twice and scored once; Blayne McDaniel singled and scored; and Conder singled, walked and scored a run.

Joey Garrett twirled a beauty for the Weevils, allowing only one hit. He struck out four in the complete five-inning, 10-run rule win.