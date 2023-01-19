ESCC men down Bishop State to end 5-game losing streak

The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils snapped a five-game losing streak Wednesday night in Ray Lolley Gym by downing Bishop State, 84-73.

Enterprise improved to 4-11 overall and 2-6 in conference games but remained in eighth place with 14 games remaining in the regular season.

Manok Lual had the hot hand for the Weevils; the freshman from Jacksonville, Florida, scored 27 points in the win.

Jordan Williams, a sophomore from Pensacola, netted 16 points and Ahmad Johnson, a freshman from Marianna, added 14 points to the winning effort.

Enterprise returns to action Friday, hosting Snead State Community College.

Women lose

Enterprise State’s Weevil Women continued their season-long struggle brought on by having only five players available all month.

Enterprise fell to 1-9 with a 90-47 loss to Bishop in Wednesday’s first game.

Amyiyah Rollins led ESCC in scoring with 23 points and Jaida Gosha added 15 points.

Brandi Watson netted five points and Mckinna Gray and Kim White had a basket apiece.

Despite all their shortcomings, the Weevil Women are in fifth place in the South Division a third of the way through the regular season.