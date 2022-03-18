ESCC's Rodgers to retire; Long to serve as acting president

Enterprise State Community College President Matt Rodgers has announced that he will retire as of May 1.

“Enterprise State Community College is a place where students can receive quality education and training that sets them up for success in life,” Rodgers said. “I’m proud to have served at this institution that offers these opportunities to our students and our community, and I know this college will continue to serve our community well."

Rodgers has over 28 years in education and has served at ESCC and the Alabama Aviation College, a unit of Enterprise State, since 2017 when he was selected the College’s fifth president by the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees.

“These past four and a half years, I have been privileged to work with the great faculty, staff and administration at Enterprise State," Rodgers said. "This is home, and it has been extra special to serve in a place where I truly love the people. They gave me a chance to grow professionally, supported me and my family over the years, and have offered their best to our students. You are my family, and I thank you for all you have done and will do.”

During his tenure as president, building renovations as well as facility and beautification projects were completed on both campuses, including several projects on the Ozark campus that were funded through a $2.5 million grant announced by Gov. Kay Ivey in 2018. Enrollment increased consistently for both campuses during Rodgers' tenure, and scholarship funds increased to offer more financial aid opportunities to students. ESCC has also signed articulation agreements with several four-year institutions to provide more access to transfer opportunities and scholarships to ESCC students planning their next steps after completing their associate degrees. More career and technical programs were added to the College’s offerings as part of its mission to provide students with more opportunities to further their education or train to enter the workforce.

Prior to joining ESCC, Rodgers served as principal of Enterprise High School. He started his career as an educator at Zion Chapel High School, where he served as a history teacher and coach for two years. He later moved to Andalusia High School where he served for four years as a teacher and coach. In 2001, Rodgers accepted a teaching and coaching position at Enterprise High School.

With Rodgers moving closer to his retirement date, Danny Long is serving as acting president of Enterprise State. He took on the role on March 16.

Long has over 28 years in education. He has served ESCC as its dean of instruction since 2017, receiving the additional title of vice president in 2020. Prior to coming to ESCC, Long served as director of Secondary Instruction for Enterprise City Schools. His career began in 1996 in Ozark where he served as a special education teacher, and since, he has served as a teacher and an assistant principal. He has also held several district level administration positions, including special education coordinator and career technical education director.

“It has been an honor and privilege to work along President Rodgers at Enterprise State Community College and Enterprise City Schools,” Long said. “Having the honor to serve with Matt in different capacities over the years has left a lasting impression on both me professionally and personally. I got to watch him pour his heart and soul into the faculty, staff and, most of all, the students he served over the years."

The ACCS Board of Trustees will hire a permanent replacement for the president’s position at a later date.