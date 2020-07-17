Face masks now required in public by “Safer at Home” amendment

Alabama Governor Pat Ivey’s amendment to the “Safer at Home” order requiring Alabamians and visitors to the state to wear face masks while in public does not come as a surprise to some. Just recently, Eufaula City Council President Johnny Knight commented that he had received a large number of requests from Eufaula citizens for the city council to pass a similar order. At the time, Knight said he felt like it was only a matter of time before the Governor issued mask requirements in the state.
Ivey took the step of amending the “Safer at Home “ order on Wednesday, July 15, after a two week period of greatly increased COVID-19 infection rates.
“Over a two-week period, from June 29 to July 13, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama rose by 50 percent and the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized during the same time period increased significantly,” commented Ivey. She went on to report that earlier in the week 87 percent of the ICU beds in the state were occupied.
“The goal is to demonstrate the importance, the urgency of engaging this important tool that we all have access to, and that’s a face covering,” Ivey said. “It’s just the smart thing to do as a person, as a citizen, as one who loves your family and who loves your neighbor.”
As per the amended order, “Effective July 16, at 5 p.m., each person shall wear a mask or other facial covering that covers his or her nostrils and mouth at all times when within six feet of a person from another household in any of the following places: an indoor space open to the general public, a vehicle operated by a transportation service, or an outdoor public space where ten or more people are gathered.”
Ivey reported that there is a $500 fine and/or jail time for those who do not follow the mask mandate. “The goal is not to issue fines or arrest people who do not follow the mandate,” she said. The mandate will remain in place until July 31.
Masks or facial coverings can be factory-made, homemade, or improvised from household items such as scarves, bandanas, or T-shirts according to the “Safer at Home” order.
There are some exceptions to the facial covering requirement. The requirement for a facial covering does not apply to anyone under six years-of-age or younger; anyone with a medical condition or disability that prevents him or her from wearing a facial covering; any person while consuming food or drink, or seated at a restaurant to eat or drink; anyone who is obtaining a service, such as a medical or dental procedure, that requires the removal of the facial covering in order to perform the service; or any person who is required to remove the facial covering to confirm his or her identity such as for security or screening purposes.
The facial covering requirement does not apply to any one who is actively engaging in exercise in a gym or other athletic facility if he or she maintains six feet of separation from other persons of another household; any person who is directly participating in athletic activities in compliance with this order; any person who is in a swimming pool, lake, water attraction, or similar body of water, though wearing a face covering or social distancing is strongly encouraged if safe and practicable in all previously mentioned activities.
Other exceptions to the amendment include: exceptions for effective communication such as any person who is seeking to communicate with another person where the ability to see the person’s mouth is essential for communication such as when a person has a hearing impairment and anyone speaking for broadcast or to an audience if the person maintains six feet of separation from other people from other households; exceptions to facilitate constitutionally protected activity such as any person who is voting or any person who cannot wear a facial covering because he or she is actively providing or obtaining access to religious worship, though wearing a face covering is strongly recommended in both instances; exceptions for essential job functions such as any first responder, including law enforcement officers, firefighters, or medical personnel, if necessary to perform a public-safety function or any person performing a job function if wearing a face covering is inconsistent with industry safety standards or a business’s established safety protocols.
Businesses are also instructed as part of the amended order to take steps to protect their employees by encouraging use of masks and facial coverings, maintaining six feet of separation between employees, regularly disinfecting frequently used items and surfaces, encouraging hand washing, preventing employees who are sick from coming into contact with other persons, facilitating remote working arrangements and minimizing employee travel. In addition to these precautions, employers are strongly encouraged to read and implement the Alabama Department of Public Health’s “Guidelines for Safeguarding All Businesses” that can be found on the ADPH website.
Employees are not the only ones that businesses are required to take steps to protect during the COVID-19 pandemic though. The operator of any business, government office, or other establishment that is open to the public should take reasonable steps to protect customers, constituents or other guest by encouraging use of masks and facial coverings, maintaining six feet of separation between people not of the same household, and regularly disinfecting frequently used items and surfaces.