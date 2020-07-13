The Barbour County Board of Education voted recently to give Dr. Stephanie Flowers-Alexander a two-year probationary contract as the principal of the Primary School in Clayton.
For the last year, Flowers-Alexander has served as an interim principal for the school, but as of July 1, she is now the principal with a two year probationary term contract which will expire on June 30, 2022.
“As a teacher for almost 15 years, my teaching philosophy was to educate the whole child, and as an administrator this philosophy remains intact,” Flowers-Alexander said. “By motivating my students to strive for excellence, I am enabling them to become successful citizens.
“Serving as an instructional leader at BCPS, I plan to lead as a constructive leader. I plan to impart a growth mindset to our students by platforming ‘greatness in not given, it is earned’. I enjoy teaching our kids to think through trivial situations, listening to their story, and reminding them to be confident and proud of themselves. I am a true believer of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s quote: ‘Intelligence plus character, that is the goal of a true education.’”
On her way to being hired an the Primary School’s principal, Flowers-Alexander worked for one year in the Bullock County Schools as a Resource/SPED teacher, about 14years in the Pike County Schools system as a 5th grade teacher, two years as an Instructional Leader as a Curriculum and Instruction Assistant Principal and as Interim Principal in Barbour County Schools system.
Flowers-Alexander holds an Instructional Leadership Class A Certification from the University of West Alabama; Doctorate of Education from Walden University; Masters of Science in Education from Troy University and a Bachelors of Science in Health Services from Troy State University.
She is a member of Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center; is an active member of the illustrious Kappa Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated; a member of the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS) and Alabama Association of Elementary School Principals (AAESP). In 2020, she was a featured speaker during CLAS Ignite Sessions on Mental Health Practices.
“The Barbour County Board of Education joins with me in congratulating Dr. Stephanie Alexander as principal of Barbour County Primary School,” stated BCS Superintendent Dr. Matthew Alexander. “She has served as interim principal for this past academic year, and we are excited that she has agreed to continue her service on our team! Her educational background and professional experiences will continue to be an asset to our school system.
“Dr. Stephanie Alexander embodies the spirit and acumen of great leaders. Her dedication, professionalism, positive spirit and outstanding leadership in her previous roles are commendable and have proven invaluable as an impetus to her success. The Board of Education and I are confident that Dr. Stephanie Alexander will continue to provide the same level of commitment, professionalism, attention to detail and dedication to excellence as she has exhibited to date. The Barbour County School District is truly fortunate to have someone of her caliber.”
The salary for Flowers-Alexander stated in the contract is $88,000 per year to be paid in equal monthly installments spread across the year. She will be eligible for any pay raises for public school teachers voted upon by the Alabama Legislature, and any action taken by the county board in response to the legislative action without having to have a new contract with the board.
An annual evaluation of Alexander’s job performance will be done as per the process defined by the State Board of Education.
