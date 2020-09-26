Catching up with fishing conditions at Lake Eufaula

The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams – Hurricane Sally blessed us with flooding waters that have drastically affected our fishing conditions. The river came up three feet over night from the storm and has dropped nearly 4 feet over the past five days. The fast changing conditions have the fish scattered and confused.
The muddy water has depleted the surface oxygen driving them to deeper water looking for some stability in conditions. The current has some of the bass staged in curves in the river as well as on structure where they create attack points as bait comes by.
Carolina rigs are a good choice in these areas. Red colors in soft plastics are good in dirty water. Locate other areas where you find sunken trash piles or natural structure with your electronics and work these areas with Carolina rigs, deep cranks or consider using Chatter bait as a Jigging spoon.
The upward pull will cause the blade to vibrate, attracting the fish. Work it the same as a jigging spoon. Chatter baits will also be a good bet as the water clears up and the shad begin to get active again.
Crappies have also gone to deeper water staging on the sunken structure and natural trash piles. Jigs and minnows are working where you find these schools. It will require heavier jigs and weights to hold the bait in place with the strong currents.
Blue gills are still eating worms and crickets where you can locate any type of bank cover.
Catfish love the muddy water and are doing well for the bottom fisherman using cut bait livers and hot dogs. Jug fishing has become a challenge with the strong current; it’s hard to keep them rounded up.
The Corps is working hard trying to complete the repairs on the dam. The storm has set them back but they will have us back to normal soon. There is still a lot of floating debris on the river.
We even have some trees and large stumps lodged in the creeks and river that will begin to move again when the construction in completed and the water rises. Be safe when navigating the lake and keep a close eye on what is ahead of you.
Please visit www.alclassic.org , sign up for our news letter to and stay up dated on the great future in store for our fishermen for the June 13, 2021 tournament. The first place team will now enjoy a guaranteed check for $5000.00 thanks to our new title sponsor, Alfa Insurance. The total purse is now $15,000.00 paid down to 15th place.
Pray for one another and our leaders.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam Williams
"Gentleman listen carefully. You are leaders of your family, you are leaders of your home, leaders of your sphere of influence, and I am going to tell you, the second you step out of God's will, others will follow you away from God." Danny Singleton
- - -
Lake Eufaula readings
Water level 185.65 msl
Water temp low 70’s
Water clarity Muddy
Tournament Schedule
OCTOBER
3 – Three Rivers Throwdown (Eufaula High Bass Team)
3-4 -- T-H Marine BFL/FLW
9-11 – Alabama Bass Nation High School Regional Qualifier
10-11 -- Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA
NOVEMBER
6-7 – Alabama Bass Nation State Championship
14 – ABA AFT Division 12
21 – Wiregrass Student Angler Trail
22 – Southern Collegiate Fishing
December
12 – ABA AFT Division 12
