Catching up with fishing conditions at Lake Eufaula

Crappies have also gone to deeper water staging on the sunken structure and natural trash piles. Jigs and minnows are working where you find these schools. It will require heavier jigs and weights to hold the bait in place with the strong currents.

Blue gills are still eating worms and crickets where you can locate any type of bank cover.

Catfish love the muddy water and are doing well for the bottom fisherman using cut bait livers and hot dogs. Jug fishing has become a challenge with the strong current; it’s hard to keep them rounded up.

The Corps is working hard trying to complete the repairs on the dam. The storm has set them back but they will have us back to normal soon. There is still a lot of floating debris on the river.

We even have some trees and large stumps lodged in the creeks and river that will begin to move again when the construction in completed and the water rises. Be safe when navigating the lake and keep a close eye on what is ahead of you.