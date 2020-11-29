McCollough-Shelley Wedding Announcement

Mr. and Mrs. Rhett McCollough of Elba, Alabama announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Cammie Athelle, to Nicholas Shelley, son of Chad and Susan Shelley of Eufaula.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Charles and Freddie Pearce and Pam and the late Earl McCollough, all of Elba,

Alabama. Cammie is a 2016 graduate of Elba High School. She received Associates Degrees in Science and Nursing from

Wallace Community College in 2018. She will complete her Bachelor of Science Nursing Degree from the University of Alabama in December of 2020. She is employed as a Registered Nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in Phenix City, Alabama.

The future groom is the grandson of Dennis and Rhonda

Shelley and Thomas and Donna Williams, all of Eufaula and great-grandson of Carl and Bonnie Hagler, of Louisville,

Alabama. Nick is a 2014 graduate of Eufaula High School, and he attended Wallace Community College where he was a

member of the Governors baseball team. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science from Troy University in 2018. He is employed by WestRock in Cottonton, Alabama.