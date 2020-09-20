9/11 Remembrance and Honor Ceremony

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eufaula, Alabama – On September 11, 2020 at 9am VFW Post 5850 held a ceremony in remembrance and honor of the 2, 977 people that lost their life in the tragic terrorist attack that occurred 19 years ago. Of the 2,977 people that perished that day, 415 were emergency responders (Firefighters, EMT, and Police Officers) and 55 Military personnel. 9/11/2001 is the single deadliest terrorist attack in human history and the single deadliest incident for Firefighters and Police Officers in the United States.

We would like to thank everyone who attended the ceremony. We would also like to give a special thank you to the members of the Eufaula Fire Department, members of the 1103rd National Guard unit, and the Department of Alabama VFW Commander for attending.

On September 11, 2020 at 11am, 4 Officers from VFW Post 5850 went to the Lakeside School to conduct a flag ceremony in honor of 9/11 for the lower school students. We want to thank Lakeside School Administration for allowing us the opportunity to conduct this ceremony and a special thank you to Mrs. Tibbs for setting up the ceremony.