Barbour County Sheriff Reports

Arrests
OCTOBER 1
Donald Bruce Willis, 47, of Salem was arrested and charged with outstanding warrants.
OCTOBER 8
Michael D’Angelo Pearson, 55, of Clayton was arrested and charged with failure to appear (criminal).
Incident/offense
reports
SEPTEMBER 22
Theft of services second degree was reported from County Road 27 in Clayton. $550 in water services were reported stolen.
SEPTEMBER 23
An information report was filed from Carpenter Mill Road in Louisville.
An information report was filed from Gammage Road in Eufaula.
Willfully damaging or tampering with vehicle was reported from Old Sardis Church Road in Eufaula. A 1987 Honda TRX350 ($1,000) was reported damaged.
An information report was filed from Blue Springs Road in Louisville.
SEPTEMBER 24
Passing forged instrument second degree was reported from Eufaula Avenue in Clayton. $2,219 (checks) was reported stolen.
SEPTEMBER 26
An information report was filed from Highway 95 in Eufaula.
SEPTEMBER 27
Aggravated assault-menacing-knife was reported from Lumpkin Drive in Eufaula.
An information report was filed from Nowell Drive in Eufaula.
SEPTEMBER 28
An information report was filed from Highway 431 South in Eufaula.
An information report was filed from Cottonhill Road in Eufaula.
An information report was filed from Springhill Road in Midway.
Criminal littering was reported from Highway 95 in Eufaula.
SEPTEMBER 29
An information report was filed from Country Club Road in Eufaula.
OCTOBER 1
An information report was filed from Highway 30 in Clayton.
OCTOBER 3
A miscellaneous incident was reported from Robert E. Lee Way in Eufaula.
An information report was filed from Gopher Lane in Eufaula.
OCTOBER 5
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Edward Court in Eufaula.
An information report was filed from Cottonhill Road and Nolin Road in Eufaula.
Criminal trespassing first degree was reported from John C. Martin Road in Clayton.
OCTOBER 6
Larceny/theft of property third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from County Road 40 in Eufaula. One side grinder ($40), miscellaneous tools in bucket ($50), one Stihl chainsaw ($400), one Echo weed eater ($100), one Stihl backpack blower ($100), and one Stihl handheld blower ($100) were reported stolen.
OCTOBER 7
Assault-domestic-menacing-gun third degree was reported from Doster Spur in Ariton.
Burglary-residence-no force third degree was reported from Silo Road in Midway.