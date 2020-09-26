Edwards column: Commerce of grade school body parts

“You mean you ain’t lost a tooth yet?” He said, louder than I appreciated.

“Not yet,” I whispered, while cutting my eyes towards Bonnie Blake, who was ignoring us. I had it bad for Bonnie Blake, and just knew that if she heard I still had all my baby teeth, we’d have no future.

“Just put it under your pillow tonight when you go to bed,” Mike told me. “In the morning you’ll have some money.”

Now just because I hadn’t lost a tooth didn’t mean I didn’t know about the tooth fairy. I did. From that time my cousin Bart lost his two front ones in the side of the Holiday Inn pool, when we were all in West Memphis visiting my Aunt Jean. Some big kid was in the pool with us, throwing us all high into the air, and he threw Bart too close to the edge, where his teeth slammed into the side and he jerked his head quickly back, but the teeth stayed behind.

When we were leaving, I heard Cousin Willie asked his mom how Bart could get money from the tooth fairy, if his teeth were stuck in the side of the pool. She told him the tooth fairy had special tools to get them out and would still visit Bart.

That’s how I found out about the tooth fairy, and that she carries special tools.