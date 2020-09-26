Edwards column: Commerce of grade school body parts

I read that the Tooth Fairy handed out an average of $4.87 per tooth in 2019, an all time high. This was a 13.5 percent increase from 2018, much better than the S&P did for the same period.
The report reminded me of when I was in the first grade, living in Sioux City. We were all at lunch in the cafeteria one day. There was a kid nearby, Mike, who wanted half of my bologna sandwich (mustard and mayo on white bread). I asked him what he’d give me for it and he reached into the front pocket of his jeans and pulled out a tooth.
“You can get money for this from the tooth fairy tonight,” he told me. “Good as gold.”
I was skeptical, not having lost any teeth yet.
“How much money?” I asked.
“A lot,” Mike said, looking at my sandwich. “Maybe 50 cents.”
It seemed like a good risk, especially after Tommy Henry told Mike he would trade his peanut butter on raisin bread for it.
“OK,” I blurted out, taking half my sandwich out of the wax paper and handing it to Mike, as he pushed the little white tooth with the flecks of blood in my direction.
“So you know what to do right?” He asked.
“Wellll…”
“You mean you ain’t lost a tooth yet?” He said, louder than I appreciated.
“Not yet,” I whispered, while cutting my eyes towards Bonnie Blake, who was ignoring us. I had it bad for Bonnie Blake, and just knew that if she heard I still had all my baby teeth, we’d have no future.
“Just put it under your pillow tonight when you go to bed,” Mike told me. “In the morning you’ll have some money.”
Now just because I hadn’t lost a tooth didn’t mean I didn’t know about the tooth fairy. I did. From that time my cousin Bart lost his two front ones in the side of the Holiday Inn pool, when we were all in West Memphis visiting my Aunt Jean. Some big kid was in the pool with us, throwing us all high into the air, and he threw Bart too close to the edge, where his teeth slammed into the side and he jerked his head quickly back, but the teeth stayed behind.
When we were leaving, I heard Cousin Willie asked his mom how Bart could get money from the tooth fairy, if his teeth were stuck in the side of the pool. She told him the tooth fairy had special tools to get them out and would still visit Bart.
That’s how I found out about the tooth fairy, and that she carries special tools.
I got home that night and during dinner I proudly pulled out Mike’s tooth, and placed it on the table in front of Mom, telling her that I’d traded half my bologna sandwich for it.
But she didn’t seem too impressed, in fact, she looked a little horrified. My little brothers on the other hand, were mesmerized by it, and couldn’t quit staring as they moved in closer. Bill, the youngest, reached for it and Mom screamed, “DON’T TOUCH THAT!!”
She snatched it up and ran to the bathroom, where we heard it go down the toilet. She came back glaring at me, saying the tooth fairy would be outraged, and it wouldn’t surprise her if she never came to our house again.
“What’s a tooth fairy?” Asked my brother Dean.
So I was out half a sandwich, a tooth and probably at least 50 cents. I thought she could have at least let me try and trade it back for something at lunch the next day.
