"Oh, you hate your job? Why didn't you say so? There's a support group for that. It's called EVERYBODY, and they meet at the bar."
-- Drew Carey
My first summer job came at the age of 15. It was the glamorous duty of cleaning pavilions and restrooms at a state park under the tutelage of experienced men of the world who taught me how to smoke and use colorful phrases. I worked there for two summers, then later moved on to the restaurant industry where, among other things, I bussed tables, shucked raw oysters and washed a lot of dishes. It wasn’t bad work, and if anything it probably motivated me to stay in school.
When school did finally end for me, like most people I went to work full time, where my first “real” job was at the municipal bond house of T.J.Raney and Sons. I remember in those early days there was an old gentleman by the name of Albert Dowell who worked at the firm. He must have been well into his eighties, perhaps even nineties when I first met him. He was a stockbroker and tax-free bond salesman.
Once, I remember sitting in the chair at the end of Mr. Dowell’s desk as he told me stories of the “good old days” in the business -- “when a man’s word and his handshake were the only agreements necessary.” I remember looking down at his old thick “call books” that lay open on his desk, with their faded, taped and yellowing pages, filled with names of past and present customers -- the memories of a man’s career.
A few years later old Mr. Dowell decided to retire. Of course, we all knew which day was to be his last. I don’t recall any celebration, but I do remember watching him from the second-story balcony, as he climbed into his car and drove away from the parking lot, and the business he had been a part of for so long.
It was only a few days later that we heard he had passed away.
You may know a story like this one. It certainly is not unique. A person, who has been at a job for many years, and usually without any outside interests, is forced, for one reason or another to stop working, and often very soon stop living.
You may also have heard the amazing story about another old retiree named Arthur Winston, who left his job as a bus maintenance worker for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in Los Angeles, where he had worked for the 75 years. He retired on the eve of his 100th birthday. Mr. Winston only missed one day of work in all those years, back in 1988, when his wife of 65 years passed away.
Mr. Winston began picking cotton in Oklahoma when he was 10 years old. He credits his father for instilling in him a “strong work ethic.” Even though he is retired he still does charity work and daily takes advantage of his “free bus pass.”
Of course, not all people work as long as Mr. Dowell and Mr. Winston. Mr. Joan Riudavets Moll was a Spanish shoemaker when he retired in 1954 at the age of 65. He lived another 49 years before dying at the age of 114, the world’s oldest man. Moll attributed his longevity to living in moderation, exercise, eating small meals, and socializing with friends.
There is a road sign in upstate New York that says -- “Choose your rut carefully, you’ll be in it for the next ten miles.” Not bad advice for anyone, whether you’re a kid just starting out, or a codger in the twilight like me.
Jay Edwards is a freelance columnist who can be reached at chips7591@gmail.com.
