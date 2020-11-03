COVID-19 testing available in Clayton on Thursday, Nov. 5

The Barbour County Health Department will offer a COVID-19 testing clinic at the Barbour County Health Department at 39 Browder St., Clayton, on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 2:30 until 4:30 p.m.

Appointments are not required. Testing is available to patients who meet the testing criteria and while supplies are available.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.

Testing criteria are as follows:

• Persons with symptoms

• Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms

• Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction

ADPH advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19: