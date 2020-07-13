ArrestsJULY 9
Phillip Morris, 49, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
JULY 10
Fredrick Alfonza Moreland, 56, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with burglary (forced), criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude a police officer.
Henry Lee Thomas, 71, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, aggravated assault (knife), and burglary (forced).
Eugene Lamar Paige, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, attempting to elude a police officer, and violation of public safety curfew.
JULY 12
James Carl Wade III, 34, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and public intoxication.
Incident/offense reportsJULY 9
Larceny/theft first degree was filed from West Boundary Street. One Briggs & Stratton push mower ($150) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One pack of lunch meat ($10) was reported stolen.
Public intoxication was reported from Rivers Avenue.
JULY 10
Disorderly conduct was reported from Washington Street.
Aggravated assault (knife) second degree and criminal trespassing first degree were reported from Highland Avenue.
Burglary (forced) third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. 20 milligrams of Sildenafil ($150) and one Samsung television ($500) were reported stolen. One front glass door ($300) was reported damaged.
JULY 11
Robbery (street/strong arm) third degree was filed from Jackson Street. One set of keys to a Ford Taurus were reported stolen.
An animal bite was reported from Patricia Lane.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Randolph Avenue. One Husqvarna 129L grass trimmer ($200) was reported stolen.
JULY 12
Burglary (no force) third degree was filed from Meadow Lane (Meadow Manor Apartments). One 32 inch Roku television ($100) was reported stolen.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and public intoxication were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Five grams of marijuana ($50) were recovered.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Dale Road. One driver’s side window ($200) was reported damaged.
Simple assault third degree was reported from Cotton Circle.
