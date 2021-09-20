One injured by stray bullet in shooting

A 64-year-old victim was injured by “random gunshots” at a Eufaula apartment complex over the weekend.

Officers responded to several reports of gunshots in the parking area of an apartment complex in the 2000 block of South Randolph Avenue on Saturday at 5:46 p.m., according to a press release from the Eufaula Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers determined that multiple gunshots had been fired and that an individual had been taken to Medical Center Barbour by private vehicle with a gunshot wound,” the release stated.

The victim was sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper body while inside their apartment. The wound does not appear to be life threatening, the release said.

Several apartment units and vehicle also received damage from stray bullets.

“All information is being pursued, but no arrests have been made” as of Monday, the release stated. The incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

“This is the second recent incident where an innocent person has been injured by random gunshots,” the release continued. “Someone in the community has information about these cowardly acts of violence and about the person(s) responsible for committing them. If you have information about the shooting, we urge you to contact CID at (334).687.1200 or the anonymous tip line at (334).687.7100.”